Video: Atletico’s Diego Costa kicks water bottle after being subbed off vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC
A video of Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa kicking over a water bottle has surfaced after his substitution against Liverpool this evening.

The Athletic’s James Pearce notes that the former Chelsea star was not happy after being taken off by Diego Simeone.

Costa made way for midfielder Marcos Llorente. The target-man was kept quiet for the entire game by Liverpool’s defenders.

Take a look at the Spaniard kicking out his frustrations below:

Pictures from BT Sport.

