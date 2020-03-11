Video: Bernat the unlikely hero for PSG as a lovely finish puts them 2-0 up

We all know that success in the Champions League is really what the PSG owners are looking for, so they should be delighted with the first half showing tonight.

It wasn’t clear if the empty stadium would completely remove PSG’s home advantage, but it doesn’t appear that way after they’ve gone 2-0 up to take control of the tie.

It’s unlikely that PSG’s plan would’ve featured their Spanish left back Bernat running through the heart of the defence to get on the end of the cross, but he shows the instincts of a striker to put this one away:

Juan Bernat delivers PSG’s second right before halftime ?? pic.twitter.com/pF6jChnTyN — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 11, 2020

FOOTAGE COURTESY OF RMC SPORT

Of course this isn’t over yet, Dortmund are excellent going forward and tend to score at least one, so the second half is perfectly poised.