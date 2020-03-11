Video: Chilean side Colo-Colo take to the field with DOGS as mascots to raise adoption awareness

Whether it be a professional game or a kick around down the park, there’s still something weirdly joyous and funny about seeing a dog on the pitch.

Usually they tend to be a disruptive influence and it can probably get frustrating after a while if they keep getting involved, but this example features a much more wholesome reason.

It came from Chile where the Colo-Colo players took to the field with dogs who were available for adoption:

It’s probably damning on footballers as a whole that they often look grumpy and stony faced when they have to walk out with a human child in hand, but being able to carry a dog out only results in huge smiles.

Maybe this should be a regular feature?