Menu

Video: Emre Can sent off for pushing Neymar to the floor during PSG vs Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Tensions hit boiling point in the 89th minute of this evening’s Champions League tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Emre Can brought down Brazilian superstar Neymar with a tough challenge, sparking a heated reaction from the tricky attacker.

The pair squared up and Can pushed the former Barcelona star to the floor. The referee showed Can a yellow card for each incident, subsequently sending him off.

Take a look at the incident below:

Pictures from RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Emre Can Neymar