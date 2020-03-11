Video: Emre Can sent off for pushing Neymar to the floor during PSG vs Dortmund

Tensions hit boiling point in the 89th minute of this evening’s Champions League tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Emre Can brought down Brazilian superstar Neymar with a tough challenge, sparking a heated reaction from the tricky attacker.

The pair squared up and Can pushed the former Barcelona star to the floor. The referee showed Can a yellow card for each incident, subsequently sending him off.

Take a look at the incident below:

Dortmund's night goes from bad to worse… Emre Can receives a red card for a foul on Neymar, which was followed by an on-field mele ? PSG beat Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate, after winning 2-0 on the night! pic.twitter.com/1UZfUoEDQR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.