Video: Funny moment as Klopp and Simeone jokingly refuse to shake hands before Liverpool vs Atletico

There’s always a big deal made when managers refuse to shake hands before or after a game, but this one was taken in good humour and there was an obvious reason for it.

There was a video of Jurgen Klopp furiously shouting at Liverpool fans who tried to high five him before the game, so of course he’s taking the no hand contact rule very seriously.

He and Simeone met briefly before the game started, but shared a laugh as they bumped elbows instead of shaking hands:

Diego Simeone didn’t get the no handshakes memo ??pic.twitter.com/UZ2WgBiCQe — BT Sport (@btsport) March 11, 2020

It also looks like the two are on very friendly terms which is rare when it comes to Diego Simeone, but we’ll see if the scenes are quite as jovial at the end of the game.