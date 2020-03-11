Video: Furious Jurgen Klopp snaps at fans for trying to shake his hand amid Coronavirus fears

We’ve all seen the general advice when it comes to taking precautions around the Coronavirus, and trying to avoid hand contact seems to be one of the most consistent messages.
As a result, it’s understandable that Jurgen Klopp was utterly furious tonight as he emerged at Anfield to be met with a lot of dangling hands trying to get a high five from him:
Now is NOT the time to be asking for high-fives, guys ? pic.twitter.com/UNwfQTC9oz
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020
Klopp pissed at fans trying to touch players with their hands at the pitch entrance from soccer
You can see that he’s clearly tells them to get their hands way, while there might also be a swear word in there too.