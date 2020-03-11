Menu

Video: Furious Jurgen Klopp snaps at fans for trying to shake his hand amid Coronavirus fears

Liverpool FC
We’ve all seen the general advice when it comes to taking precautions around the Coronavirus, and trying to avoid hand contact seems to be one of the most consistent messages.

As a result, it’s understandable that Jurgen Klopp was utterly furious tonight as he emerged at Anfield to be met with a lot of dangling hands trying to get a high five from him:

Klopp pissed at fans trying to touch players with their hands at the pitch entrance from soccer

You can see that he’s clearly tells them to get their hands way, while there might also be a swear word in there too.

