Video: Marcos Llorente scores fine goal for Atletico after Adrian’s error for Liverpool

Liverpool FC
In the 96th minute of this evening’s Champions League knockout tie between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone’s side bagged a crucial goal thanks to substitute Marcos Llorente.

Adrian fired a reckless first-time clearance into the path of Joao Felix and the starlet laid the ball off to Marcos Llorente.

The Real Madrid academy graduate got away from Trent Alexander-Arnold before drilling the ball into the bottom corner from just outside the box.

This strike looks set to earn Diego Simeone’s side a spot in the next round of the Champions League.

Take a look at the midfielder’s crucial goal for Los Rojiblancos below:

Pictures from RMC Sport.

