In the 105th minute of this evening’s Champions League knockout tie between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone’s men charged forward on the counter-attack.

Former Chelsea star Alvaro Morata burst forward before laying the ball off to Marcos Llorente. The Real Madrid academy graduate took the ball around Jordan Henderson before firing the ball into the bottom corner.

Adrian had no chance of stopping this strike.

Los Rojiblancos have managed to turn things around with a brilliant performance in extra-time, they’ve bagged two crucial goals on the counter-attack.

Take a look at the central midfielder’s second goal of the night below:

Pictures from Bleacher Report.