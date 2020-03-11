Video: Neymar looks supremely confident as he dances into the stadium before PSG vs Dortmund

It’s become apparent that PSG will run away with the Ligue 1 title unless a phenomenal challenger comes along, so the Champions League is where the pressure is really ramped up.
Neymar was signed as a superstar who would help push them to the next level, but that hasn’t been the case so far.
READ MORE: Opinion: 5 Chelsea loanees who could get a chance next season as FIFA clamps down on loan moves
You might think that he would be feeling the pressure tonight, but his entrance into the stadium suggests otherwise:
Neymar’s entry in the stadium ? pic.twitter.com/Z27N3uXWAl
— Neymar Stuff (@NeymarStuff__) March 11, 2020
They face a dangerous Dortmund side who are capable of scoring plenty of goals and also carry a 2-1 lead from the first leg, so PSG need a big performance to overturn this one tonight.