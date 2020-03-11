Video: Neymar looks supremely confident as he dances into the stadium before PSG vs Dortmund

It’s become apparent that PSG will run away with the Ligue 1 title unless a phenomenal challenger comes along, so the Champions League is where the pressure is really ramped up.

Neymar was signed as a superstar who would help push them to the next level, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

You might think that he would be feeling the pressure tonight, but his entrance into the stadium suggests otherwise:

Neymar’s entry in the stadium ? pic.twitter.com/Z27N3uXWAl — Neymar Stuff (@NeymarStuff__) March 11, 2020

They face a dangerous Dortmund side who are capable of scoring plenty of goals and also carry a 2-1 lead from the first leg, so PSG need a big performance to overturn this one tonight.