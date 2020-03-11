Video: Neymar scores brilliant diving header for PSG vs Borussia Dortmund

In the 28th minute of this evening’s Champions League knockout tie between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, Neymar drew the French giants level on aggregate with a fine effort.

Angel Di Maria whipped a dangerous corner into the box and Neymar managed to burst in front of his man before aiming a diving header into the back of the net from close range.

This isn’t the usual kind of goal we associate with Neymar, the ace immediately went off to celebrate with superstar teammate Kylian Mbappe on the sidelines.

Take a look at the Brazilian superstar’s opener for the Parisians:

Neymar gets the opener! A big goal for the home side, who are currently going through on away goals… Spot the celeb at the end! ???? pic.twitter.com/jeDrlUufZy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.