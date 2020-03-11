Menu

Video: Neymar scores brilliant diving header for PSG vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund
In the 28th minute of this evening’s Champions League knockout tie between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, Neymar drew the French giants level on aggregate with a fine effort.

Angel Di Maria whipped a dangerous corner into the box and Neymar managed to burst in front of his man before aiming a diving header into the back of the net from close range.

This isn’t the usual kind of goal we associate with Neymar, the ace immediately went off to celebrate with superstar teammate Kylian Mbappe on the sidelines.

Take a look at the Brazilian superstar’s opener for the Parisians:

Pictures from RMC Sport.

