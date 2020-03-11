Video: Roberto Firmino enjoys a huge slice of luck to put Liverpool 2-0 up against Atletico Madrid

With the way this game was going you did wonder if Liverpool’s relentless attacking might benefit from some mistakes as the Atletico defence started to tire.

That’s not really the case here as some fantastic play leads to the goal, although Roberto Firmino does take a giant slice of luck as the ball bounces back to him off the post:

FOOTAGE COURTESY OF RMC SPORT

It finally puts Liverpool in charge of the tie and they will now go through if they can hang on, but one goal from Atleti would turn this on it’s head again.