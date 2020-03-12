“Absolutely baffling”: These Rangers fans slam Steven Gerrard for leaving ace out vs Bayer Leverkusen

In many ways the Europa League is the last thing left for Rangers this season, they’re out of the cups and the league is gone, so they can purely focus on this competition.

That might be tough when they play Celtic on Sunday, but this a club who’s made the final in recent history and should know it’s not impossible.

While Steven Gerrard is getting a lot of stick for his domestic performances, he tends to get things right in Europe so it will be interesting to see how Rangers do tonight.

The biggest problem in recent weeks has been a poor defence combined with a strike force that’s struggling to create chances, so they need to be perfect tonight to stand any chance.

It also sounds like the fans are a bit disgruntled with this line up, after a lot of negative Twitter reaction appeared in response to Ianis Hagi missing out:

Absolutely baffling ??? — Logically ? (@LogicallyM8) March 12, 2020

No Hagi why why why — jordan whiting (@jordanwhiting12) March 12, 2020

Hagi on the bench? Love the logic — ?? (@_SS1872) March 12, 2020

hagi on the bench honestly just don’t play a goalkeeper while your at it — scott mcaulay? (@scottmcaulay1) March 12, 2020

Hagi for kamara and we’re sorted — aiden (@72Aiden) March 12, 2020

No hagi??? — Lewis Anderson (@LewisAn33964495) March 12, 2020

The Romanian has looked like the most creative player in this team since arriving and was particularly good against Braga in the last round, so his absence may be felt.

On the other hand, Leverkusen are a huge step up in class and they do need to keep things tight, so perhaps Gerrard wants to keep him fresh for later on in the game.