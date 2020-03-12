Arsenal and Tottenham are both reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austrian international has been in pretty good form for the Bundesliga side, netting 15 goals while providing eight assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season so far.

A report from the Mirror claims that Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing Sabitzer and will battle it out for him. The 25-year-old produced a fine performance in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Jose Mourinho’s side netting twice as RB Leipzig won 3-0, thus qualifying for the quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 4-0.

Currently valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt, Sabitzer joined Die Roten Bullen from Rapid Wien in 2014 and has netted 42 goals while providing 32 assists in 179 appearances across all competitions so far. The Austrian international has been in impressive form this season and there’s a very good chance of other clubs showing interest in signing him during the summer. Arsenal and Tottenham would both be looking for some reinforcements and Sabitzer could be an asset for either team.

However, it seems very unlikely that Leipzig would be too willing to let go of the 25-year-old as he’s someone they will need if they are to win the Bundesliga next season.