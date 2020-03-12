Arsenal interested in €40m Serie A star to bolster attacking options

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a summer move for Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik, according to Area Napoli. (via SportWitness)

The striker’s current contract expires in 2021, with the club yet to agree a new extension. It is reported, from Area Napoli, that the Polish international is asking for an annual salary of €4m. Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, however, does not want to exceed the €3m mark.

As opposed to offering Milik a new deal, the Serie A side appear open to cashing in on the forward, who boasts a very strong goal-scoring record. Since the start of last season, the Napoli striker has registered twenty-six goals in fifty-one league games for the club, alongside three Champions League strikes this campaign.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a move for Milik should he be up for sale, with the report stating that Mikel Arteta would need to spend at least €40m to acquire his services.

The Gunners aren’t exactly short of attacking options though, with both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette up-top and £70m signing Nicolas Pepe on the wing.

Should Milik be reluctant to commit to Napoli though, he may be worth taking off the Serie A club’s hands. His goal-scoring stats are up there alongside the top strikers in Europe, and he would no doubt be a strong addition for any Premier League squad.