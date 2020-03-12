Premier League to hold emergency meeting on Friday following Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for coronavirus

The Premier League have announced that they will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow following the news that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spanish tactician has become one of the biggest names in world football to contract the illness, which has spread from China across the whole world in the last few weeks.

The Premier League have now said on their official site that they will discuss tomorrow what to do about this weekend’s fixtures going ahead.

It wasn’t that long ago this evening that the Premier League insisted matches would carry on as normal this weekend.

However, following tonight’s news from Arsenal’s official site, there is surely no way the Gunners can play against Brighton this Saturday.

The north Londoners have said personnel who’ve recently had close contact with Arteta will go into self isolation, so it remains to be seen how much of a team they’d be able to put out.

For the moment, the English top flight is a notable outlier in its response to the coronavirus, with most of the other major leagues in Europe suspending the club season.