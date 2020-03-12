“Born winner” – Scott McTominay full of praise for Man United teammate

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation since arriving at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United playmaker has left fans up and down the country in awe of his recent performances, having contributed to six goals in his first eight games for the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are also unbeaten since Fernandes came into the team, with the Portuguese international quickly establishing himself as a key starter in the manager’s XI.

Not only has the midfielder been praised for his ability on the ball, but his effect off it too, including his presence in the dressing room.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Scott McTominay has been the most recent member of the squad to heap praise on Fernandes: “With Bruno you can see he comes in and he’s a born winner, you see that in training. He’s very demanding, he’s a No. 10 who wants the ball, but he’s been a breath of fresh air, he’s got a personality and that’s what this football club needs, he has that in abundance.”

The midfielder has looked very vocal on the field, dishing out instructions to players that have spent years at the club. His hard-working charisma has gone down well with fans too, who have been desperate to see this sort of figure in the middle of the park for years.

Going forward, Fernandes has clearly improved United’s play inside the final third too. His creative traits have provided the missing link between midfield and attack for Solskjaer’s side, with McTominay also recognising this: “He’s willing to take the ball in any situation and play the killer pass, we need that creative spark. I can’t give him enough credit for the way he’s started,” he added.

Fernandes’ arrival has coincided with United’s recent run of form, with the club firmly having their sights set on Champions League qualification. Should the midfielder keep up this momentum, he is giving his team every chance of doing exactly that.