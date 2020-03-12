Brendan Rodgers reveals three Leicester City players self-isolated after possible coronavirus symptoms

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that three of his players have been self-isolated after showing possible coronavirus symptoms.

As noted earlier on Thursday, the Telegraph had noted that an unnamed Premier League club was testing all of their players after a trio of stars had displayed possible symptoms.

While Arsenal are already self-isolating after some of their squad came into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, there is now another case of possible coronavirus within a Premier League squad.

As seen in Leicester’s tweet below, Rodgers confirmed to the media in his press conference on Thursday that a few of his players had shown symptoms and in turn the club followed procedures by making them self-isolate.

It’s important to stress that at no point does he confirm that the players have been positively tested for the virus, and so at this stage they are simply following the rules as a precaution to avoid a possible spread of the virus.

With growing pressure on the Premier League after the likes of La Liga and Serie A both suspended fixtures, this will surely be another argument as to why the English top flight needs to be put on hold temporarily to try and help get the outbreak under control.

Brendan Rodgers: "We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad." pic.twitter.com/KZDXeRgzhT — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 12, 2020