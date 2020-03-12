Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are set to go head-to-head this summer, in a transfer battle over Sassuolo’s Jeremie Boga, according to The Sun (via Football365).

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form for the Italians so far this season, scoring eight league goals and picking up two assists. Chelsea fans will no doubt recognise his name, as the winger actually started his career with the Blues back in 2015.

Boga made one senior appearance for the side during his six-year tenure with the club, before joining Sassuolo on a permanent basis following multiple loan moves.

The winger has clearly settled well in Italy, establishing himself as a key part of Roberto De Zerbi’s setup. As per The Sun though, Chelsea are ready to exercise their buy-back option of around £13m for their former player.

This potential deal would see Sassuolo still earn a profit from the transfer, but the Blues appear to have competition. The Sun also cite Premier League rivals Spurs as being interested in Boga, with Jose Mourinho’s squad clearly needing some new options in attack.

Borussia Dortmund and Valencia are also reportedly keen, with interest looking high in this tricky winger. Boga’s name could be one to watch this summer, as he would surely be keen to make a step-up at this point of his career.