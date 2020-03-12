Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently struggling for survival in the Premier League but the 21-year-old has produced some impressive performances between the sticks for them. Ramsdale has made 102 saves in the league so far with only Bernd Leno and Martin Dubravka having made more than him as claimed by the competition’s official website.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea and Spurs are both interested in signing the England U21 international who is valued at €14 million as per Transfermarkt.

The Blues’ first-choice keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has struggled for consistency while Tottenham skipper Hugo Lloris hasn’t had the best of seasons either. Ramsdale has been doing pretty well in 2019/20 and provided he maintains his good form, the 21-year-old could have a fair chance of making England’s squad for Euro 2020.

It doesn’t seem too likely for the Bournemouth keeper to stay in the club for long, especially if they are relegated this season. Either of Chelsea or Spurs would benefit if they are able to sign Ramsdale who could have a good chance of being the first-choice in any of the two clubs.