It might seem too far away from the Summer to be making any concrete transfer plans, but with the league likely to be suspended it makes sense for clubs to focus their efforts on preparing for next season.

This Summer will be particularly interesting for Chelsea now that they can sign players again, they chose to remain inactive in January but recent results suggest that upgrades are needed.

That’s especially true at left back, where neither Emerson nor Marcos Alonso have done enough to prove they deserve the job long term, so it looks like a key area to address.

A report from The Daily Star looked at their options, and it seems they have two players in mind this Summer.

The main target is Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell who has really impressed over the past couple of seasons, but it sounds like they now have a back up option if that isn’t possible.

That means that Porto’s Alex Telles is now seen as a viable option if Chilwell stays at Leicester, but it could be a risk to sign the Brazilian.

A common complaint with Marcos Alonso is he’s good going forward but poor in a defensive sense, and that description fits the Porto man pretty well too.

It’s clear that an improvement is needed at the position, but Chilwell looks like the clear upgrade if they do have to choose between these two.