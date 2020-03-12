Watch Cheltenham Festival Day Three Thursday, with the first race at 13:30.

If you want to watch the Day Three at the Cheltenham Festival, here’s all you need to know:

Here’s How to Watch Cheltenham Live Stream

What Time does the Cheltenham Festival Day Three begin?

The first Cheltenham race on Day Three begins on Thursday 12th March at 13:30:

13:30 Marsh Novices Chase

14:10 Pertemps Final

14:50 Ryanair Chase

15:30 Stayers Hurdle

16:10 Brown Advisory Plate

16:50 Mares Novices Hurdle

17:30 Kim Muir Challenge

Where is day Three at Cheltenham Festival?

The Cheltenham Festival takes place at Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, England.

Two days down, two to go at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, and so far it’s been a mixed bag for punters with Epatante and Envoi Allen’s victories being overshadowed by the disappointment of first Defi De Seuil and then Tiger Roll.

Day three then provides renewed hope and that’s the beauty of the festival. A new day to go again. And what a day it’s set to be.

Racing gets underway with a strong lineup in the Marsh Novics’ Chase. Samcro, yet to fulfil his potential, is the current 7/2 market leader and should be in the mix. So too should the great Faugheen at 9/2. A win here will spark chaos in the Cheltenham stands. Victorious in his last three runs the machine has every chance of claiming another Festival win. Then there’s 4/1 shot Itchy Feet. Third in last year’s Supreme Hurdle the six year old was an impressive winner in his last outing.

The Grade 3 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle provides plenty of value with 26 horses set to go to post. Last year’s winner Sire Du Berlais is available at 8/1 and has every chance of defending his crown. Stablemate The Storyteller (11/2) impressed at Leopardstown last time out. The Nicky Henderson trained Welsh Saint (6/1) is well fancied after victory at Haydock last time out.

On to the Ryanair Chase and this could be the race of the day. Frodon (9/2) and Bryony Frost lit up the festival with victory in last year’s renewal and they’re likely to be in the mix once again. Competition is expected to come from market leader A Plus Tard (7/4) who 12 months ago won a handicap at the festival. Min (5/2) too goes in this one, his form in recent Grade 1s has been sketchy, but on his day he can do the business.

Thursday’s feature race is the Champion Hurdle and Paisley Park is the odds on favourite to defend his crown. He’s head and shoulders above all others within the division and will be hard to beat.

Summerville Boy (8/1) was a solid second to Paisley Park last time and could be a good bet for the forecast.

City Island (14/1)has plenty to prove and could run a big race.

The Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase is wide open with Simply The Betts currently heading the market. A winner over course and distance on his last outing he should be a big player in this one. So too should Blazer (14/1) who has threatened for some time now to land a big handicap win. Spiritofthegames (16/1) provides some each way value after finishing 2nd over course and distance last time out.

Willie Mullins has won all four renewals of the Mares Novice Hurdle and once again has a strong hand with Concertista (9/2) and Colreevy (7/1), however both were well beaten last time out by Minella Melody, who heads the betting (11/4).

The final race of the day is the Kim Muir Handicap Chase. Champagne Platinum (4/1) was third in the Scilly Isles at Sandown and has been lightly raced since. He’ll face tough opposition from last year’s National Hunt Chase winner Le Breuil (6/1) and the consistent Milan Native (12/1). Fitzhenry will also pose a huge threat and could well be a cracking bet at 10/1.

