Crisis plan revealed for Premier League amid coronavirus outbreak which could start today

A crisis plan is reportedly set to be implemented by the Premier League as soon as Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen.

With cases and death tolls increasing in various countries around the world and with countless games being postponed or played behind closed doors, measures are being taken to avoid the situation from becoming more threatening.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus, as have a number of other high-profile individuals in and out of sport, and so now the UK government could now be ready to take action.

According to the Times, all football matches in England will be played behind closed doors and will not be postponed, while season-ticket holders and ticket holders for individuals games will be provided with access to a live stream of matches to their homes.

Further, no games will be shown in pubs due to the danger of spreading the virus, while no 3pm games on Saturday afternoons will take place.

It comes as the government prepare to change their approach given the severity and rising cases of the outbreak, and it would seem like the sensible response to avoid fans at matches spreading the virus further.

Naturally, there will be those who oppose the strategy given the desire to have fans present or not play the games at all, while it will hit clubs hard in the pocket too without the matchday revenue generated.

Nevertheless, it’s about priorities at this stage and tackling the coronavirus comes first with the crisis plan set to be implemented as soon as Thursday, as per the report above.