Loads of Manchester United fans now calling for permanent Odion Ighalo transfer after stunning goal

Many Manchester United fans are calling on the club to seal the transfer of Odion Ighalo permanently after another superb goal for the club this evening.

The Nigerian is currently on loan at Old Trafford from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua, and not many were expecting him to make such a fine impact for the Red Devils.

Ighalo now has four goals in three starts for United, and his finish against LASK in the Europa League this evening was a joy to behold – showing he truly has the technique and ability to be more than just a short-term stand-in for the injured Marcus Rashford up front.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd will make a permanent deal for Ighalo a priority, but it could be a smart move as he’s clearly settled in brilliantly in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

He’s already a pretty firm fan favourite, so will United listen to this lot as they call for a permanent contract to be sorted for Ighalo as soon as possible?

