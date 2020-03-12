As a player, Graeme Souness had a fearsome reputation, and as a TV pundit he’s as straight talking as they come.

When the former Liverpool captain speaks, invariably he says something worth listening to, regardless of whether the content of his verbosity is agreed with or not.

After watching Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak produce a master class against Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, Souness was moved to suggest a Premier League club could do worse than acquire his services in the summer.

“Do we know how old he [Oblak] is?” Souness asked on Virgin Media Sport, reported by football.london after the match.

After being told the Slovenian was only 27, he responded: “There you go Chelsea! Chelsea are looking for a goalkeeper. He’s been a top man for a long time.”

The custodian won’t come cheap, mind. Having only recently signed a new deal, any team interested in prising him from the Rojiblancos will have to pay his buyout clause which football.london note as being £103m.

The winner of the Zamora trophy in Spain for the last four seasons, an award given to the keeper who concedes the least goals across the LaLiga campaign, Oblak’s credentials are not in doubt.

With Kepa Arrizabalaga going through a tough time at present at Stamford Bridge, a move for Oblak could be money very well spent indeed, even at that high price.

Chelsea are used to having legendary ‘keepers after Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois, and it seems likely that Oblak is more in that league than Kepa, who recently lost his place under manager Frank Lampard.