Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson thanked the club’s fans for their support following their defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The Reds’ Champions League defence came to an end after losing 2-3 to Los Rojiblancos at Anfield last night which was their first home defeat since September 2018.

Following the match, Henderson thanked the Liverpool supporters on Instagram. The club’s captain posted a picture of the team with the caption: “Not our night but amazing support once again!”

View this post on Instagram Not our night but amazing support once again! #YNWA A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Mar 12, 2020 at 2:36am PDT

Liverpool produced a good showing during the 90 minutes and were unfortunate to see Andy Robertson’s header hit the crossbar. However, a mistake from Adrian and Atleti making the most out of their scoring opportunities saw them get the better of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Liverpool’s next match is against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday and they’ll be eager to get all three points. The Reds won 5-2 at Anfield and provided they register a win, they will be just one match away from winning the Premier League. It would also be Carlo Ancelotti’s first home defeat as Everton manager.