Journalist suggests Solskjaer has big call to make which impacts Man Utd loanee

Dean Henderson has been reeling in all the plaudits this season.

The young goalkeeper has been an integral part of Sheffield United’s success, keeping ten Premier League clean sheets so far. This is the 23-year-old’s second successive year with the Blades on loan from Manchester United, a place where has become a real fan favourite.

Sitting seventh in the table, it’s been a dream season for Sheff Utd, with Henderson’s heroics between the sticks helping contribute to their league position. His impressive displays has led onto many fans calling for him to be not only no.1 for England, but for his parent club too.

David de Gea isn’t enjoying his most successful campaign for the Red Devils, with Henderson’s form heaping more pressure on the Spaniard. This has now led onto debates amongst fans and pundits, as to whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should bring the Englishman back to the club next season, or loan him out again.

YorkshireLive journalist Nathan Hemming has given his insight into the situation: “If he [Solskjaer] is going to keep de Gea for another season, Dean has made it clear he does not want to sit on their bench. I cannot see Man Utd selling him because he is a future England number one.”

Henderson’s desire for first team football is clearly justified following his performances this season, meaning United could loan him out for a third year in a row. Hemming also states: “Sheffield United fans need to keep their fingers crossed that de Gea stays another season and does not get sold in the summer. That way Solskjaer will have to loan Henderson out again for another season.”

Bramall Lane has clearly been a comforting place for the Englishman to develop in, with Chris Wilder also playing a key role in helping nurture the young goalkeeper. Henderson is well settled in Sheffield and with the Blades being safe from relegation, it would mean another guaranteed season of PL experience.

Going into next season, Solskjaer clearly has a big call to make with his goalkeepers.