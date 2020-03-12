Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that he will not blame Adrian for his error against Atletico Madrid last night.

The Spaniard was between the sticks in the absence of Alisson and during extra time, made a huge error that cost his team dearly. With Liverpool leading 2-1 on aggregate, Adrian made a poor pass that eventually resulted in Marcos Llorente scoring. The Reds eventually lost the match 2-3 and were out of the Champions League.

Following the match, while Klopp said that while Adrian made a mistake, he won’t blame him. As quoted by Goal.com, the Liverpool manager said: “Everyone who saw the game knows that it could have been different. I loved the first 90 minutes. Our only mistake was we scored our second goal too late. I loved the football we played. We caused them so many problems.

“It was really exceptional… The pass (from Adrian) was not. I love the boy but that is the wrong decision. It was then a bit easy to finish the situation off for them. We will not blame. He is a man and he knows he made a mistake. We will not judge him.”

Adrian’s error was a pretty costly one and it did play a key role in determining the result of the game. The 33-year-old will be looking to bounce back and produce a better performance against Everton this weekend as Alisson will miss that game as well.

Provided Liverpool beat the Toffees, they’ll have to win the following match against Crystal Palace in order to be assured of winning the Premier League title.