Juventus release statement: 121 staff under self isolation following Daniele Rugani contracting coronavirus

Juventus have released a latest update on the situation at their club following the news that defender Daniele Rugani had contracted coronavirus.

The Italy international is one of the biggest names in football to pick up the illness so far, but one imagines he won’t be the last as Leicester City today also reported three of their players were displaying symptoms.

Juve now say 121 members of their staff, including players, coaches and other employees are under voluntary self isolation.

The Serie A champions released the following statement this evening:

Following yesterday’s news, relating to the footballer, Daniele Rugani’s positive test for Coronavirus-COVID 19. 121 people, including football players, staff members, directors, entourage and Juventus employees are observing a period of voluntary home isolation, in compliance with the requirements of the health authorities based on the provisions currently in force.

We’ll now just have to hope this can work to prevent the virus spreading throughout their squad.

Elsewhere, games are being played behind closed doors and a growing number of leagues and competitions are being suspended to tackle the spread of the illness.