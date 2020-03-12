Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told his teammates that he will not return from Madeira after Daniele Rugani has been tested positive for coronavirus.

This pandemic has so far claimed thousands of lives and Italy probably has the most number of cases in Europe at the moment. Serie A matches were played behind closed doors because of coronavirus and now Rugani has been tested positive as confirmed by Juventus’ official website.

Ronaldo who went to Madeira to visit his mother who suffered a stroke has now said that he won’t return until it is safe to do so according to the Sun.

Given the severity of coronavirus in Italy, it seems a good precaution from the Portuguese to remain in his homeland until things are okay.

This pandemic has seen football matches been postponed and a report from Marca claims that UEFA are considering canceling the Champions League and Europa League. Right now, we can only hope that all the people who have been affected, get better.