Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said that Liverpool exiting the Champions League was unfair.

Los Rojiblancos ended the Reds’ journey in the tournament by beating them 3-2 at Anfield last night. This was Liverpool’s first defeat at Merseyside since September 2018 when they lost a League Cup match against Chelsea.

Following the match, Simeone said that their opponents’ exit from the Champions League was unfair since Atleti had an extra thirty minutes to score an away goal. As quoted by Liverpool Echo, the Argentine said: “What I have to say, and will be saying at the next UEFA coaches’ meeting, is what I think is unfair. Today was unjust because we had 30 minutes of extra time to score three away goals. Liverpool never had that. We had 30 more minutes to score an away goal and Liverpool didn’t. That’s not fair.

“The rule favoured us today but it might go against us in the future. Liverpool had 30 minutes fewer to score an away goal. That’s wrong.”

Liverpool seemed the better team during the ninety minutes and had some glorious scoring chances but were unable to cash on them while Atleti made the most out of the opportunities they had during extra time.

Whether it was fair or unfair, Simeone’s side eventually got the goals when it mattered and that’s why they’re in the quarterfinals. Liverpool will be looking to bounce back and beat Everton in next week’s Merseyside Derby. Provided they win, it’ll be Carlo Ancelotti’s first home defeat as manager of the Toffees.