La Liga suspended amid coronavirus pandemic as Real Madrid in quarantine

La Liga has been suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak as the number of reported cases increases in Spain.

Having now been labelled a pandemic by the relevant authorities, the coronavirus outbreak has seen countless football matches either postponed or played behind closed doors.

Further, high-profile cases involving Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and other sporting figures have been confirmed, while it was reported in Spain on Thursday morning that Real Madrid are now in a club-wide quarantine after a basketball player tested positive for the virus.

With the situation worsening in Spain, La Liga have now confirmed that they have suspended matches for the next rounds of fixtures as the country tries to get a grip on the outbreak.

“As a result of the circumstances we learned about this morning, with Real Madrid’s quarantine and possible positive cases from players from other clubs, LaLiga believes that it is necessary to move on to the next phase of the implementation protocol against COVID-19. consequently, in accordance with the measures established by Decree 664/1997 of May 12, it grants the suspension, at least, for the next two days. This decision will be taken into consideration again at the end of the quarantine decreed by the affected clubs and other possible solutions,” the league announced, as per TMW.

It remains to be seen just how soon fixtures will resume, while there are also European games to consider with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid set to play in the Champions League next week.

Based on the reports above, it would seem likely that those games will have to be postponed.