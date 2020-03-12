Some Premier League clubs want season voided in potential blow to Liverpool’s title hopes

Some unnamed Premier League clubs reportedly want this season voided in what could be a blow to Liverpool’s title hopes.

The Reds have all but wrapped up the title after a superb season, but it remains to be seen when the campaign can now end due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK.

According to the Independent, some clubs are now pushing for the season to be simply ended and voided rather than postponed, with emergency talks set to take place tomorrow.

The Premier League announced earlier this evening that games would go ahead as normal this weekend, but that already looks in serious doubt following the news that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has contracted coronavirus.

This has been announced via a statement on Arsenal’s official site, which adds that several personnel at the club are now in self isolation.

This surely means Arsenal should not be playing against Brighton this Saturday, and it looks increasingly like the entire English top flight should follow the example being set by most of the other major leagues in Europe.

Serie A was recently suspended and a number of the other big leagues have now followed.

Still, voiding the entire season seems unfair on Liverpool as they are on the brink of being confirmed as champions and should get the chance to do so whenever it is safe for the football to resume.