Video: Virgil van Dijk hits back at reporter following dig at Liverpool’s season

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk hit back at a reporter who took a dig at the Reds’ season following their Champions League exit.

Although LFC still look on course to win the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years, their superb form this season has rather tailed off in recent weeks.

Liverpool are now out of the Champions League, the FA Cup, and are no longer unbeaten in the league despite a lengthy run of 44 games without defeat before recently losing to Watford.

Reporter: “it’s only the Premier League” Van Dijk: “only?” pic.twitter.com/dW03n2it6A — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) March 12, 2020

Van Dijk, however, clearly didn’t react well to this reporter playing down what an achievement it is for Liverpool to finally win the title.

Watch the video clip above as the Dutchman laughs sarcastically at the suggestion that Liverpool are “only” going to win the league.