Loads of Manchester United fans are annoyed at seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again leave exciting young forward Mason Greenwood out of his starting XI.

The Red Devils are in action in the Europa League tonight and Greenwood is one notable name who’s not been given a run-out despite it seeming like a good opportunity to do so.

Greenwood has had a fine first season as a regular in the Man Utd first-team, and the club’s fans are known to love their proud record for bringing players through from their academy.

United legends such as Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers rose up the ranks at Old Trafford and Greenwood looks like he has similar potential to forge a great career for himself.

It’s not clear why Solskjaer has seemed a little more reluctant to use him recently, but his exclusion from the starting line up tonight has caused quite a stir among some fans on Twitter…

Greenwood should be starting over James naa

OGS is a blockhead https://t.co/RuFXAqEMd8 — Ibukun (@Ibukunoluwa___) March 12, 2020

Greenwood didn’t start against derby,didn’t start against city and today he's on the bench against LASK.

Ighalo and James are really ahead of him in the pecking order pic.twitter.com/RRZtxm2YpF — Sam? (@prime_brodie) March 12, 2020

I cannot think of a single reason why Mason Greenwood hasn't been starting recently when we've had Derby & LASK in rotation. — ? (@utdrobbo) March 12, 2020

Why is greenwood not getting many minutes of late? — Allan Wild (@Allanwild) March 12, 2020

What’s Ole problem wid Greenwood? https://t.co/B4fHW7TYrI — Steve Arnott (@LaPiochey) March 12, 2020

Should've started. — Avinash Singh ? #GlazersOut ? (@GreenwoodNo26) March 12, 2020

Ya alright team but Greenwood should be starting — Seán O'Sullivan ?? (@sean_osull00) March 12, 2020

As if Greenwood ain’t starting?? so stupid — Samuel (@_samuelreid) March 12, 2020