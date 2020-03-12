Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes decisive statement on Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rather boldly claimed that we can expect to see Paul Pogba at the club next season.

The France international has struggled to settle at Man Utd, rarely putting in the kind of performances expected of such a big-name player and expensive signing.

Speculation over Pogba’s future has also dominated headlines for over a year now, but Solskjaer has issued a latest update that suggests he’s very confident of holding on to the 26-year-old.

United beat LASK in the Europa League tonight, and Solskjaer discussed Pogba’s future after the game.

“Paul’s our player. He has two years left on his contract, a year plus the option of another. You can expect Paul to be here (next season), yeah,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

This will likely get a mixed reaction from Red Devils fans, with Pogba not always winning over the hearts of the Old Trafford crowd.

Still, on his day there’s no doubting he’s a quality footballer and if he could get back to his best at United then that would only benefit the team in the long run.