Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Harry Kane.

The England captain has established himself as one of the best and most lethal strikers on the planet thanks to his impressive form for Tottenham Hotspur. Kane has netted 181 goals for the North London outfit in 278 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to 90min, Manchester City are interested in signing the 26-year-old who is valued at £150 million by Spurs. This report also states that Man United are interested in him as well. Kane has also been linked to Real Madrid with Don Balon claiming that Los Blancos were willing to offer £131 million for him. The England international has 17 goals in 25 matches to his name this season so far.

Man City have two really good strikers in Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. However, both have been linked to exits from the club lately. A report from the Sun claimed that the Premier League were considering letting go of Aguero in the summer if they couldn’t offer him Champions League football.

Gabriel Jesus has been linked to Juventus with Italian outlet Calciomercato claiming that the he is on the Bianconeri’s transfer radar. It seems highly unlikely that both will leave the club but by any chance, should that happen, Kane would be a very suitable option for City. The 26-year-old could also have a better chance of winning trophies here than at Spurs.