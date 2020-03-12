Menu

Video: Mason Greenwood scores with shot off the post for Manchester United vs LASK

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Mason Greenwood scored the fourth goal for Manchester United away to LASK in their Europa League victory this evening.

It was a comfortable night for the Red Devils as they strolled to a 5-0 away win, which almost certainly puts this tie to bed barring a real freak occurrence in the second leg at Old Trafford.

Of course, it’s not entirely clear how the current coronavirus will affect how the football season goes ahead in the coming weeks, but for now Greenwood’s goal has helped put Man Utd in a commanding position.

This was a neat finish from the academy graduate, who was put through well by fellow youngster Tahith Chong.

More Stories Mason Greenwood