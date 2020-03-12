Juan Mata has scored to make it 3-0 to Manchester United and surely settle their Europa League tie with LASK.

Watch the goal video below as the Spaniard runs on to a superb defence-splitting pass from Brazilian midfielder Fred, who has been in fine form for Man Utd lately.

Juan Mata makes it 3-0 to Man Utd… But this one is all about the Fred assist ? Solskjaer's men are cruising! pic.twitter.com/1HAsKuLEXi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2020

Mata finishes well to make it a comfortable scoreline for United, but Fred deserves huge credit for the quality of his vision and technique to get the weight of the pass just right.

United are now surely heading through after three away goals this evening.