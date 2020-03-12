One of the bright spots in what has been somewhat of a disappointing season for Arsenal, has been the emergence of left-back Bukayo Saka.

The 18-year-old has shown no signs of inexperience when called upon by Mikel Arteta, and with nine assists already so far in this 2019/20 campaign, it was surely only a matter of time before the club were going to try and tie him for a longer period.

According to Goal.com, the north Londoners are keen to extend a deal which runs out in 2021.

“The club is doing what it has to do and is having conversations,” Arteta said in the lead up to Arsenal’s now postponed Premier League match with Manchester City. “[Hopefully] we’ll get it resolved.”

Under the Spaniard’s tutelage, Saka has proved to be one of the jewels in Arteta’s crown. His raiding down the left flank has become a semi-permanent feature and the youngster has certainly made the most of his opportunities.

The most assists of any player in the Arsenal squad, per Goal.com, isn’t to be ignored, and if he can go from strength to strength with experience, then the north Londoners have a real gem on their hands.