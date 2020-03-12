Mikel Arteta speaks out after Arsenal confirm manager has tested positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have confirmed that manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus in a statement on their official site this evening.

The Spanish tactician is the latest high-profile name in football to pick up the illness, which has dominated world news as it’s spread from China to Europe and the rest of the world in recent weeks.

This news follows the recent announcement that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis had contracted coronavirus, having also been in contact with players and staff at the Emirates Stadium during the Greek side’s recent Europa League victory in north London.

Olympiacos later announced their players had all tested negative for the virus, but Arteta has now been affected in what must surely be a wake-up call for the Premier League.

It was announced earlier this evening that games would go ahead as normal this weekend, which seems a huge risk given how rapidly coronavirus seems to be spreading.

Speaking about the illness, Arteta is quoted by Arsenal’s official site as saying: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Arsenal’s entire squad have now also gone into self isolation, which puts them out of action for the next two weeks.