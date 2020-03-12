As reported by CaughtOffside, La Liga has officially been suspended following worries over the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has been effecting the world of sport as we know it, with various football games across Europe being cancelled and being played behind closed doors.

As per the BBC, the entire NBA has also been suspended, after a professional player was tested positive.

Sporting authorities have been trying to limit the risk of the virus being spread in such events, by reducing the number of spectators and reducing the number of large groups of people in confined spaces.

La Liga’s decision to suspend the league is, however, looking most likely to be a common trend. The Italian Prime Minister officially suspended all sporting events, including the Serie A on Tuesday, to try and prevent the virus spreading at an increased rate.

Now, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid’s upcoming Champions League clash with Manchester City has ‘no chance’ of going ahead.

As per the Evening Standard, the entire Madrid squad has been placed under quarantine, as one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for the virus. The Spanish club are scheduled to travel to Manchester to face City for their CL tie on March 17th, but this is now looking extremely unlikely.

Whilst no official announcement has been made regarding these European ties, the above information would suggest that the competition will also be suspended.