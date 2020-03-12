The Premier League have released an official statement confirming that matches will go ahead as normal this weekend despite fears over the spreading coronavirus.

The illness has recently hit the UK after spreading from China to Europe in recent months, and the Premier League is now rather bizarrely going against the actions being taken almost everywhere else.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted by BBC Sport as saying the government were considering cancelling sporting events in the near future, but that there were not currently plans to do so.

It remains to be seen if there will be a backlash to these plans, but the Premier League have announced on their official site that they will go ahead with the government and allow games to be played this weekend.

This is despite the fact that various reports suggests it might be a risk for some clubs to be playing.

The Guardian claim Arsenal players are in self isolation after Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis met several members of the team during the Greek club’s visit to the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed a few of his team’s players have shown symptoms of coronavirus, and have been kept away from the rest of the squad.

Brendan Rodgers: "We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad." pic.twitter.com/KZDXeRgzhT — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 12, 2020

Finally, there could also be cause for concern at Manchester City, with the Daily Mail reporting Benjamin Mendy has gone into self isolation due to a family member displaying symptoms of a respiratory illness.

It is surprising to see the Premier League carry on as normal when so many other major leagues have been suspended, and with games played behind closed doors.

Even if games do go ahead this weekend, one imagines it won’t be long before the English footballing season also has to be put on hold.