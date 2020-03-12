Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

The Belgian international has made 24 appearances across all competitions so far, netting six goals while providing two assists.

According to 90min, Chelsea are open to selling Batshuayi in the summer and Crystal Palace are interested in signing him.

Currently valued at €22 million as claimed by Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old has featured in 77 matches across all competitions for the Blues since joining them from Marseille with 25 goals and six assists to his name. Batshuayi had loan spells at other clubs during his time with Chelsea including one with Palace.

The Belgian international joined the Eagles in January 2019 and made 13 appearances for them across all competitions, scoring six goals.

In the absence of Tammy Abraham, Frank Lampard has been giving game time to Olivier Giroud who has been doing fairly well. Hence, it seems Batshuayi may have to leave Stamford Bridge in order to find more first-team opportunities and Palace would be a fine option. The 26-year-old could be a starter under Roy Hodgson and help the Eagles do well in the Premier League.