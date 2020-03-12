Real Madrid in club-wide quarantine after basketball player tests positive for coronavirus

After a Real Madrid basketball player tested positive for coronavirus, it’s reported that all players in all sections of the organisation are to be quarantined for 15 days.

As the outbreak continues to spread around the world with reported cases and death tolls rising, it has unsurprisingly had a severe impact on sporting events too.

SEE MORE: Crisis plan revealed for Premier League amid coronavirus outbreak which could start today

Various games have been postponed or played behind closed doors, while we’re now starting to see more high-profile cases with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani testing positive for the virus.

As reported by Marca, and seen in the tweet below, an unnamed Real Madrid basketball player has tested positive, and so now the entire sporting section has asked all players to self-isolate for 15 days.

That is due to the fact that all players use the training facilities at the club’s complex at Valdebebas, and so while the football squad were expected for training at 11am on Thursday morning, they have now left the facility and will have to quarantine themselves until they get the green light.

With a game against Eibar on Friday night coupled with the trip to Manchester City in the Champions League next week, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out as the reports would suggest that those games will have to be postponed.

? ÚLTIMA HORA ? ? Informa @melchorcope ?? El @realmadrid, en cuarentena?? ? Un jugador de la plantilla de baloncesto ha dado positivo en coronavirus ? Todos los jugadores de todas las secciones, en cuarentena mínimo 15 días pic.twitter.com/8dnwXNphSn — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 12, 2020