UEFA could reportedly postpone Euro 2020 and put this season’s Champions League and Europa League on hope.

The Coronavirus has hit several countries in Europe on the planet including Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Norway, and the UK, among other nations.

Due to this pandemic, football matches were played behind closed doors while some have been postponed. A few players have also tested positive for coronavirus that include Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and most recently, Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

A report from the Mirror claims that UEFA could postpone Euro 2020 while the Champions League and Europa League would be put on hold amid coronavirus fears.

European football’s governing stated on their official website that there would be a meeting involving representatives of all 55 members, European leagues and other stakeholders to discuss the domestic and European football competitions including Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

Well the coronavirus situation isn’t getting any better in Europe and given how things stand, there’s a fair chance of the Euros being postponed. Right now, we can only hope for UEFA to come up with the best possible decision and the recovery of the people who have been affected.