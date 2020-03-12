Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini has confirmed that he has been tested positive for coronavrius.

Italy has had several cases of the virus with many lives being claimed so far. Football has also been affected in the country with Serie A matches being played behind close doors. Yesterday, Juventus released a statement on their official website, claiming that Daniele Rugani has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Now, Gabbiadini has confirmed that he has been tested positive as well. The 28-year-old wrote on Twitter: “I also tested positive for Coronavirus. I want to thank everyone who wrote to me, many messages have already arrived. I still want to tell you that I’m fine, so don’t worry. Follow all the rules, stay home and everything will work out.”

Sono risultato positivo anche io al Coronavirus. Voglio ringraziare tutti quelli che mi hanno scritto, mi sono arrivati già tantissimi messaggi. Ci tengo comunque a dirvi che sto bene, quindi non preoccupatevi. Seguite tutti le norme, restate a casa e tutto si risolverà. ? pic.twitter.com/YIa9knMAK8 — Manolo Gabbiadini (@Mgabbia23) March 12, 2020

Gabbiadini has featured in 23 matches for Sampdoria who are 16th in the Serie A currently with seven goals and two assists to his name. All our wishes go out to the 28-year-old and we hope he has a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

Earlier today, UEFA claimed on their official website that they will hold a meeting on Tuesday, inviting the representatives of all 55 member associations along with other stakeholders to discuss what to do with all domestic and European competitions which also included Euro 2020.