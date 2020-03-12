In a worrying development for Juventus, another of their players has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to El Nacional, Paulo Dybala is now in quarantine, with 121 members of club staff in voluntary isolation.

El Nacional also note that Dybala’s team-mate, Gonzalo Higuain, is being monitored closely as it’s believed that he has recently been in contact with the 26-year-old.

With the sporting calendar being decimated as the pandemic spreads at an alarming rate, the likelihood of any football being played again this season in Italy is looking more and more remote.

The Premier League released a statement on Thursday evening to advise that all of their weekend games will go ahead as planned, but it can only be a matter of time before they too will indefinitely postpone English top flight matches.

Particularly as the BBC were reporting late on Thursday night that Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has also tested positive.

For now, Juve and every other team in Italy will need to follow the appropriate protocols and guidelines in the hope that the spread of the disease can somehow be contained.