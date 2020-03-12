Video: Solskjaer’s brilliant reaction to Ighalo wonder-strike for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was every Manchester United fan as he reacted to Odion Ighalo’s brilliant goal in tonight’s Europa League game against LASK.

The Nigerian produced a stunning finish to make it 1-0 to United, and the video below shows Solskjaer clearly loved this effort from his January loan signing from Shanghai Shenhua.

Ole's reaction to Odion Ighalo's wonderstrike says it all ? pic.twitter.com/3oax5dien4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 12, 2020

Ighalo’s latest goal has had fans calling for the club to sign him permanently, and it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer takes up that option.

For now, the Norwegian enjoyed this strike and the joy on his face will be a great watch for MUFC fans.