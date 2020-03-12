Solskjaer speaks about coronavirus outbreak ahead of Man Utd clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that his Manchester United team are focused and concentrated ahead of their Europa League tie against LASK, despite growing concerns around the coronavirus outbreak.

It was confirmed by Austrian authorities on Tuesday that just five-hundred spectators will be able to attend the Thursday night game.

SEE MORE: Man Utd team news: Injury blow vs LASK as key man ruled out, Pogba update

As quoted by The Independent though, Solskjaer has stated that his players are not getting distracted: “The players are focused and just concentrated on the job. For us, we just have to do what we’re told and get on with the game if the authorities think that’s what we should do. We are going to have to create our own atmosphere within the team, within the game.”

United head into the fixture in strong form, having not lost in their last eleven. Winning the Europa League would guarantee Champions League football next season, with the club taking the competition very seriously so far.

It will be a strange situation for United though, who are used to playing in-front of sold out crowds. Solskjaer, however, has no worries about the lack of atmosphere: “They are used to training with no spectators anyway and we do have some behind closed doors friendlies at times. I am in no doubt that my players are focused and ready to perform, even if there’s no spectators there.”

Amid the alarming situation, United fans will enjoy hearing this dedicated attitude from their manager. The side look to have turned a corner over the past couple of months and a strong end to the campaign would set them up nicely for next season.

This competition is a very likely route for CL qualification, and United are expected to field a strong XI on Thursday.