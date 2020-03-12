Fresh from a starring role in Atletico Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie, Thomas Partey is being linked with a move to Arsenal.

According to The Telegraph, citing ‘a source at Wanda Metropolitano,’ the dynamic midfielder is high on the list of Mikel Arteta’s summer transfer targets and there has been “interest from an English club.”

His buyout clause is around the £45m mark per The Telegraph, and at 26 years of age, Partey still theoretically has the best years of his career ahead of him.

Not dissimilar to Patrick Vieira in terms of style of play and with incessant energy from first to last, it’s perfectly understandable why he would be interesting the north Londoners.

They’ve lacked a powerful defensive midfielder who can break at pace for a number of years, and Partey’s excellence in the role means he could quickly become a fixture in midfield.

What that would mean for former captain, Granit Xhaka, is a moot point at this stage.